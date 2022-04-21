Cuyahoga Falls High School student arrested after bringing gun, ammunition to school

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga Falls High School student was arrested on April 21 after bringing a gun to school, according to Capt. Chris Norfolk of the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department.

After receiving a tip that the 16-year-old boy, from Silver Lake, brought the gun to school, police found an unloaded handgun and a magazine with seven bullets inside, a news release said.

The student was arrested and charged with possession of deadly weapons or dangerous ordnance on school premises, a fifth-degree felony; and carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony, officials said, adding that the boy was taken to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Facility.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as new details are released.

