2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cuyahoga Falls High School student arrested after bringing gun, ammunition to school

A Cuyahoga Falls High School student was arrested after bringing a gun to school, according to...
A Cuyahoga Falls High School student was arrested after bringing a gun to school, according to Capt. Chris Norfolk of the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga Falls High School student was arrested on April 21 after bringing a gun to school, according to Capt. Chris Norfolk of the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department.

After receiving a tip that the 16-year-old boy, from Silver Lake, brought the gun to school, police found an unloaded handgun and a magazine with seven bullets inside, a news release said.

The student was arrested and charged with possession of deadly weapons or dangerous ordnance on school premises, a fifth-degree felony; and carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony, officials said, adding that the boy was taken to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Facility.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as new details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Cleveland cameraman assaulted as authorities make arrest on Colfax Road
Cleveland cameraman assaulted as authorities make arrest on Colfax Road
Tracking deadly car crashes with statistics from Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Traffic fatalities in Cuyahoga County more than doubled since 2018
Building a Better CLE: Community Cupboard eliminates food insecurity in West Park and Kamm’s...
Building a Better CLE: Community Cupboard helps eliminate food insecurity in West Park and Kamm’s Corners
Stabilizing a community
Building a Better CLE: Kamm’s Corners works to slow practice of churning properties
road under bridge still closed over a year later
Cleveland drivers fed up with long commutes as bridge construction drags on