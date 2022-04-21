Driver charged in Cleveland bus stop crash that critically injured man in Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kelli Lyn Meadows has been arrested and charged in the bus stop crash that happened on April 17 in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood.

Police said Meadows was driving eastbound on Detroit Avenue when she struck a fire hydrant, telephone pole, and then a bus stop near West 83rd Street.

There was a man waiting inside the bus shelter who was struck.

When officers got to the scene, the victim, Lucas Zhao, was bleeding from his head, face, arms, and legs.

They said he was breathing but was not responsive.

Zhao was taken to MetroHealth for treatment.

Police said Meadows was out of her car and on the sidewalk with her cellphone.

Her Mercedes SUV was heavily damaged with all the airbags deployed.

They said Meadows had difficulty staying steady and was slurring her speech.

She told police she had been out with a group in Westlake and that she had been drinking alcohol.

Meadows refused to take a sobriety test but when she was taken to the hospital staff collected her urine.

Meadows was arrested and charged with aggravated vehicular assault.

19 News has discovered Meadows has a history of multiple traffic convictions, OVIs, and arrests going back to 1997, and is asking questions about how she’s on the roads.

As for the victim, Zhao is still hospitalized and in critical condition.

Details about Meadows’ next court date and potential new charges are pending.

This story is developing and will be updated.

