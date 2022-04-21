2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Driver charged in Cleveland bus stop crash that critically injured man in Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood

Kelli Lyn Meadows told police she’d been drinking and refused to take a sobriety test
By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kelli Lyn Meadows has been arrested and charged in the bus stop crash that happened on April 17 in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood.

Police said Meadows was driving eastbound on Detroit Avenue when she struck a fire hydrant, telephone pole, and then a bus stop near West 83rd Street.

There was a man waiting inside the bus shelter who was struck.

When officers got to the scene, the victim, Lucas Zhao, was bleeding from his head, face, arms, and legs.

They said he was breathing but was not responsive.

Zhao was taken to MetroHealth for treatment.

Police said Meadows was out of her car and on the sidewalk with her cellphone.

Her Mercedes SUV was heavily damaged with all the airbags deployed.

They said Meadows had difficulty staying steady and was slurring her speech.

She told police she had been out with a group in Westlake and that she had been drinking alcohol.

Meadows refused to take a sobriety test but when she was taken to the hospital staff collected her urine.

Meadows was arrested and charged with aggravated vehicular assault.

19 News has discovered Meadows has a history of multiple traffic convictions, OVIs, and arrests going back to 1997, and is asking questions about how she’s on the roads.

As for the victim, Zhao is still hospitalized and in critical condition.

Details about Meadows’ next court date and potential new charges are pending.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

A man was arrested on drug charges after being chased by the East Cleveland Organized Crime...
Man arrested on drug charges after ‘Dukes of Hazard’ style chase in Cleveland
Suspect ransacks Euclid home, steals family’s birth certificates, social security cards, police...
Suspect ransacks Euclid home, steals family’s birth certificates, social security cards, police say
Suspect breaks Shell gas station window, climbs in, ransacks store, Cleveland Police say
Suspect breaks Shell gas station window, climbs in, ransacks store, Cleveland Police say
A child is questioned by police during a carjacking investigation
New bodycam footage shows Akron police question teenage suspects in attempted carjacking
Jonathan Chappini
Willoughby Hills man missing since morning of April 20