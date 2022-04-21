2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Elyria police, FBI search for man who robbed PNC bank

(Source: Elyria police)
(Source: Elyria police)((Source: Elyria police0)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents are looking for the man who robbed the PNC bank in the 400 block of Midway Blvd. Wednesday evening.

Elyria bank robbery suspect
Elyria bank robbery suspect((Source: Elyria police))

Elyria Police Detective Lt. Bill Lantz said the suspect walked into the bank around 5:35 p.m. and demanded cash.

After getting an undisclosed amount of money, he fled the bank and drove away in a dray gray Chevrolet Malibu, said Lt. Lantz.

Elyria bank robbery suspect
Elyria bank robbery suspect((Source: Elyria police))

He is described as as white man with red hair, mid-thirties, wearing light colored blue jeans, a grey/white checkered long sleeve shirt, a red ball cap with a Harley-Davidson logo with flames on the bill, sunglasses, and a black face mask.

Lt. Lantz added he also appears to have a tattoo on his left hand near his fingers/knuckles.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Loesch at 440-326-1233 or e-mail tloesch@cityofelyria.org.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Cleveland cameraman assaulted as authorities make arrest on Colfax Road
Cleveland cameraman assaulted as authorities make arrest on Colfax Road
Tracking deadly car crashes with statistics from Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Traffic fatalities in Cuyahoga County more than doubled since 2018
Building a Better CLE: Community Cupboard eliminates food insecurity in West Park and Kamm’s...
Building a Better CLE: Community Cupboard helps eliminate food insecurity in West Park and Kamm’s Corners
Stabilizing a community
Building a Better CLE: Kamm’s Corners works to slow practice of churning properties
road under bridge still closed over a year later
Cleveland drivers fed up with long commutes as bridge construction drags on