Elyria police, FBI search for man who robbed PNC bank

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents are looking for the man who robbed the PNC bank in the 400 block of Midway Blvd. Wednesday evening.

Elyria bank robbery suspect ((Source: Elyria police))

Elyria Police Detective Lt. Bill Lantz said the suspect walked into the bank around 5:35 p.m. and demanded cash.

After getting an undisclosed amount of money, he fled the bank and drove away in a dray gray Chevrolet Malibu, said Lt. Lantz.

He is described as as white man with red hair, mid-thirties, wearing light colored blue jeans, a grey/white checkered long sleeve shirt, a red ball cap with a Harley-Davidson logo with flames on the bill, sunglasses, and a black face mask.

Lt. Lantz added he also appears to have a tattoo on his left hand near his fingers/knuckles.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Loesch at 440-326-1233 or e-mail tloesch@cityofelyria.org.

