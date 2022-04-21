2 Strong 4 Bullies
Assistant fire chief in Lorain due in court for allegedly attacking neighbor, 2 dogs

(Source: RING)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:03 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The assistant chief for the Lorain Fire Department is expected in court on Thursday morning on felony charges stemming from an alleged attack on his neighbor and two dogs.

The hearing for Matthew Homolya is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. at the Lorain County Court of Common Pleas.

Court records show that the 45-year-old was indicted in mid-April on aggravated burglary, cruelty to companion animals, assault, and failure to confine a dog on premises.

Matthew Homolya has been charged in connection to a fight with his neighbor.
Matthew Homolya has been charged in connection to a fight with his neighbor.(Lorain County Jail)

According to investigators, Homolya allegedly threatened to kill his neighbor and their two German shepherds after his own dog wandered next door and was attacked in a yard on Gore Orphanage Road.

Homolya hit one of the neighbor’s dogs in the head with the blunt side of an axe, officials said. He is also accused of slamming his neighbor to the ground.

The incident was caught on camera.

Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley said Homolya was placed on unpaid administrative leave during the investigation.

This story will be updated following Homolya’s court appearance.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

