Lorain Assistant Fire Chief indicted on 2 felonies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain Assistant Fire Chief Matthew Homolya has been placed on unpaid administrative leave according to Mayor Jack Bradley, and the city will conduct an investigation after he was caught on camera allegedly assaulting his neighbor and attacking the neighbor’s two German Shepherds with an axe.

Homolya was arrested in March and charged with simple assault after the incident was caught on camera.

Further investigation by the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department has led to a grand jury indictment of four criminal charges: Aggravated burglary, cruelty to companion animals, assault and failure to confine a companion animal.

The firefighter allegedly threatened to kill his neighbor and the neighbor’s two German Shepherd’s after Homolya claims his dog wandered into the neighbor’s yard and was attacked.

This all happened on Gore Orphanage Road in a township near Vermillion.

In a RING camera video, Homolya’s neighbor said he’s sorry.

Homolya at that point body slams him into a car, grabs him around the neck and tackles him to the ground.

In another video you see Homolya walk toward his neighbor’s garage with what appears to be an axe in his hand and then you hear a blood-curdling cry from the victim’s German Shepherd Thor who we’re told was bloody and crouched in pain in the garage after being hit on the head, allegedly by Homolya with the blunt side of an axe.

Captain Richard Bosley of the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department told 19 News, “Video evidence is always a strong component because typically the cameras don’t lie. After the initial charge was filed and additional information was brought forward -- it warranted a further look by our detective bureau.”

Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley told 19 News the city will not wait until the outcome of the trial, instead they will conduct their own internal investigation into the accusations against Homolya.

But authorities say neighborhood disputes should never come to this

“It’s important when you have those types of frictions between neighbors to take a breath and let cooler heads prevail. If you need assistance from someone else you can always call your local law enforcement agency.”

19 News reached out to Assistant Fire Chief Homolya for comment.

Homolya will be in Lorain County Common Pleas Court on Thursday to answer to the charges.

Homolya has been released from the jail on a $10,000 signature bond.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as new details are released.

