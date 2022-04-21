2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man arrested on drug charges after ‘Dukes of Hazard’ style chase in Cleveland

A man was arrested on drug charges after being chased by the East Cleveland Organized Crime...
A man was arrested on drug charges after being chased by the East Cleveland Organized Crime Task Force, according to the East Cleveland Police Department.(Source: East Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was arrested on drug charges after being chased by the East Cleveland Organized Crime Task Force, according to the East Cleveland Police Department.

Officers tried stopping a gold Ford, driven by Kristopher Lucas, after the car was seen in what officers described as “drug-related activity” near Shaw Avenue and Manhattan Avenue in Cleveland, according to a Facebook post from the department.

On 4/20/22 at approximately 7:40 PM, members of the East Cleveland Organized Crime Task Force observed a vehicle engaged...

Posted by East Cleveland Police Department (Ohio) on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

After leading officers into Cleveland, Lucas “attempted to mimic” the opening credit scene from the 1970s and 1980s television show, ‘the Dukes of Hazard,’ in which he attempted to drive the Ford off of a ledge in an attempt to escape from officers, the social media post said.

Lucas, who also had an active parole warrant, then left the Ford and ran from officers, who caught and arrested him without incident, according to officials.

Officers found a gun, various drugs and scales in the Ford.

19 News reached out to the East Cleveland Police Department for comment.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as new details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
ODOT crew struck on I-480 while filling potholes
Nazier Martin (Source: Cleveland police)
Cleveland police looking for missing 13-year-old boy
Suspect ransacks Euclid home, steals family’s birth certificates, social security cards, police...
Suspect ransacks Euclid home, steals family’s birth certificates, social security cards, police say
Suspect breaks Shell gas station window, climbs in, ransacks store, Cleveland Police say
Suspect breaks Shell gas station window, climbs in, ransacks store, Cleveland Police say