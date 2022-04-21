Massillon man shot, killed inside Canton home, 2 teens in custody

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old Canton boy and a 17-year-old Canton boy are in custody, charged in connection with the murder of a 46-year-old man inside a home Wednesday morning.

Canton police said Tramell Childs, of Massillon, was found unresponsive in the kitchen of a home in the 1000 block of 3rd Street. N.W. around 10:19 a.m.

According to police, Childs had been shot in the neck.

EMS transported him to Aultman Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 15-year-old was arrested Wednesday and is charged with complicity to commit murder, complicity to commit felonious assault and complicity to commit aggravated burglary.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested the 17-year-old Thursday morning. He is also charged with complicity to commit murder, complicity to commit felonious assault and complicity to commit aggravated burglary.

Police are not releasing the relationship between the victim and the teenagers.

Police added the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Canton police detectives at 330-489-3144.

