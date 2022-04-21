2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung

Paul Alexander, one of the last people in an iron lung, said he has lived an "incredible life" despite his condition. (SOURCE: CNN, EVERETT COLLECTION)
By Sanjay Gupta
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A Texas man who has lived 70 years in an iron lung says he has lived a full and exciting life because he “never gave up.”

The machine was common during the polio epidemic, and Paul Alexander is one of the last people to be in one.

The iron lung works to change the air pressure and stimulate breathing. It has been the home of 76-year-old Alexander, keeping him alive for 70 years.

In 1952, Alexander contracted polio at 6 years old and became paralyzed from the neck down.

Alexander said a therapist promised him a dog if he could breathe on his own for three minutes.

“I developed a way to get air and breathing,” Alexander said. “I worked on it for a year before I could reach that three minutes, but I reached it.”

Eventually, Alexander would be able to gulp or take in air for hours at a time, allowing him to leave the confines of the iron lung during the day and accomplish more than anyone thought was possible for him.

He went on to go to college, law school and had a 30-year-long career as a courtroom attorney.

Alexander wrote an autobiography, and is now working on a second book.

“But I’ve got some big dreams,” he said. “I am not going to accept from anybody their limitations on my life. Not gonna do it. My life is incredible.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Mold inspector finds high mold levels in bedroom closet
Woman living with mold for months, and tired of fighting management for better conditions
Building a Better CLE: development of Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood
Building a Better CLE: development of Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood
Many coroner and medical examiner's offices are facing a shortage of forensic pathologists.
Families waiting for answers longer from coroner offices that can’t fill essential position
Police in Minnesota are investigating a deadly incident where five bodies were found inside a...
Property search leads to police finding 5 bodies inside a home, authorities say
Elyria Fire Department get new bulletproof vests to protect its first responders