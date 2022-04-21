2 Strong 4 Bullies
New bodycam footage shows Akron police question teenage suspects in attempted carjacking

By Jim Nelson
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - At least three teenagers were questioned and detained by Akron police earlier this month as part of an investigation into an armed carjacking.

More than eight hours of police bodycam footage was provided to 19 News as part of a public records request.

Ultimately, two of the boys were released and one was taken to the police department for questioning.

He told officers he was 12-years-old, although police later said he was 13 when announcing he was charged with robbery and theft charges.

On February 2nd, a woman called 911 to report the attack. She said a group of boys tried taking her car from her Tarson Terrace apartment complex.

She told a police dispatcher her car was stolen briefly before a suspect jumped out, allowing it to crash into a building.

The victim also told police she was punched and several gunshots were fired at the car.

The footage obtained by 19 News shows multiple bullet holes in the front end of the vehicle.

It’s unclear who fired the shots.

Nobody was seriously injured.

A woman who identified herself as the suspect’s mother was seen cooperating with police during the investigation.

“We used to live on the north side. He was hanging with the wrong people over there, too. We had to move out of there,” she said. “I have a 16-year-old and another son and they don’t do any of this. He’s the only damn devil dog.”

Due to the confidential nature of juvenile records, additional information was not immediately available.

