Northeast Ohio weather: Summer-like heat arrives just in time for the weekend

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Our big weather story leading up to the weekend will be a significant warming event.

Temperatures will soar into the 80s each afternoon this weekend.

The last time Cleveland recorded highs in the 80s was on October 15th, 2021.

Akron also has not experienced high temperatures in the 80s since October 15th of last year.

In the meantime, and before we get to the weekend, we’ll need to be mindful of the threat for some hit or miss shower activity by mid-to-late afternoon Friday.

Scattered showers and rumbles of thunder are in the forecast overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

Rain will move out by mid-morning Saturday, making way for a beautiful weekend.

Temperatures will tumble back into the 40s by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

