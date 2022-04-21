2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: A wind driven rain this morning

19 First Alert
Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:48 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A system is impacting us Thursday.

Most of the rain will fall this morning.

The wind is intense.

Expect gusts over 40 mph at times out of the south Thursday morning.

The rain is mainly light, but the wind will whip it around.

We will see some sun later this afternoon and the wind will decrease some. High temperatures today in the 60s. A strong warm front tracks through Friday night.

We will see another round of rain with it.

A breakout weekend coming up as temperatures surge to around 80 degrees Saturday.

It’ll be a cloudy start to the day with isolated showers. We will turn partly cloudy by noon.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

