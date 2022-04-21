ODOT crew struck on I-480 while filling potholes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crew was struck while pothole patching early Thursday.

According to officials, a distracted driver slammed into the back of the ODOT repair truck at I-480 Eastbound at Ridge Road around 12:30 a.m.

I-480 E at Ridge Road a car ran into the back of an ODOT dump truck that was part of a road repair crew. The truck sustained axle damage. No injuries were reported. OSHP’s AIU is on scene. pic.twitter.com/4Q9zjDDom9 — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) April 21, 2022

One employee inside the truck was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuires.

An ODOT spokesperson said he was inside the truck, pulling the attenuator, a device used to absorb the impact, when the accident happened.

“It can be frustrating because these types of crashes are 100 percent avoidable,” said ODOT Spokesperson Brent Kovacs, “These trucks are lit up like Christmas trees.”

This is the seventh time an ODOT crew was struck while pothole patching this year, and the numbers across the state show a significant distracted driving problem.

This year, ODOT crews, including plow crews, have been struck 30 times in northeast Ohio and 75 times across the state of Ohio and that is on pace to far exceed the 154 times ODOT crews were struck last year across the state.

“There is no rhyme or reason to it when it is 100 percent preventable, motorists have to put down the distractions, have to focus on the roads and not drink and drive,” Kovacs said.

