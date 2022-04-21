Ohio Attorney General warns ‘Frankenstein opioids’ are much more dangerous than fentanyl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Attorney General is warning man-made drugs called “Frankenstein opioids” can be up to 40 times more potent than fentanyl.

The opioid epidemic continues here in Ohio, and local coroners and medical examiners told 19 Investigates they’ve seen an increase in overdose deaths over the last few years.

So this warning could save lives.

Officials said the opioids are made in secret labs around the world and they are not approved for medical use.

Nitazenes, which are being called “Frankenstein opioids,” are often found in other illegal drugs like cocaine, heroin, and meth.

And users don’t even know it, which raises the risk of accidental overdoses.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost warned labs are seeing this powerful synthetic opioid more and more across the state.

BCI reported 143 nitazene cases in Ohio in the first quarter of 2022.

That’s up from 27 cases in the same time period of 2021, a more than 400% increase.

19 Investigates found in northeast Ohio, Richland, Summit and Ashtabula are the counties seeing “Frankenstein opioids” the most.

More doses of Narcan may be needed to reverse overdoses involving these opioids.

The attorney general’s office said first responders should use the right equipment to protect themselves when they handle these drugs.

These drug compounds were created in the 1950s as a possible pain-relief medication.

Opioids, mostly synthetic, continue to be the main cause of drug overdose deaths, according to the CDC.

