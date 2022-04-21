2 Strong 4 Bullies
Rabbi accused of exchanging sexual messages with whom he thought was a teen resigns from Pepper Pike synagogue

By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The 60-year-old rabbi facing three felony charges for allegedly engaging in sexually explicit online conversations with an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a 15-year-old boy has resigned from his position at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike.

Statement from Rabbi Stephen Weiss’s attorney Michael Goldberg:

“Rabbi Stephen Weiss has submitted his resignation to the Board of Trustees of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Regardless of the evidence or whether Rabbi Weiss is guilty of anything, his remaining in his position would cause further disruption and pain to his community. He will now turn his attention to his legal situation. We look forward to receiving the evidence and moving forward appropriately. "

Weiss was arrested on April 18 after he allegedly traveled to a pre-arranged location in Cuyahoga County to engage in sexual activity with whom he thought was a 15-year-old boy, said Cuyahoga County prosecutors.

Weiss was charged with one count each of the following:

  • Attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor
  • Importuning
  • Possessing criminal tools

Officers searched Weiss’s car and found a box of condoms, two bottles of lubricant, and one bottle of ED medication containing a single pill, the prosecutor’s office stated.

Stephen Weiss
Stephen Weiss(Cuyahoga County Jail)

The synagogue has arranged for Jewish Family Service Association and Bellefaire JCB to provide confidential counseling for congregants and staff in-person and on Zoom.

