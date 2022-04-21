CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a breaking and entering suspect is on the loose after smashing the front window of a Shell gas station, climbing inside, and ransacking the store.

He then ran off heading northbound on Warren Road, according to police.

The crime happened at 14910 Lorain Avenue at approximately 11:06 p.m. on March 27, police said.

Detectives are now asking the community to help identify the suspect.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Suspect breaks Shell gas station window, climbs in, ransacks store, Cleveland Police say (Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Call Det. DeJesus at 216-623-2519 and reference case #2022-083523 if you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this breaking and entering.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.