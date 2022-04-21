2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Suspect breaks Shell gas station window, climbs in, ransacks store, Cleveland Police say

Suspect breaks Shell gas station window, climbs in, ransacks store, Cleveland Police say
Suspect breaks Shell gas station window, climbs in, ransacks store, Cleveland Police say(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a breaking and entering suspect is on the loose after smashing the front window of a Shell gas station, climbing inside, and ransacking the store.

He then ran off heading northbound on Warren Road, according to police.

The crime happened at 14910 Lorain Avenue at approximately 11:06 p.m. on March 27, police said.

Detectives are now asking the community to help identify the suspect.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Suspect breaks Shell gas station window, climbs in, ransacks store, Cleveland Police say
Suspect breaks Shell gas station window, climbs in, ransacks store, Cleveland Police say(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Call Det. DeJesus at 216-623-2519 and reference case #2022-083523 if you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this breaking and entering.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

A man was arrested on drug charges after being chased by the East Cleveland Organized Crime...
Man arrested on drug charges after ‘Dukes of Hazard’ style chase in Cleveland
Suspect ransacks Euclid home, steals family’s birth certificates, social security cards, police...
Suspect ransacks Euclid home, steals family’s birth certificates, social security cards, police say
A child is questioned by police during a carjacking investigation
New bodycam footage shows Akron police question teenage suspects in attempted carjacking
Jonathan Chappini
Willoughby Hills man missing since morning of April 20