2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Suspect ransacks Euclid home, steals family’s birth certificates, social security cards, police say

Suspect ransacks Euclid home, steals family’s birth certificates, social security cards, police...
Suspect ransacks Euclid home, steals family’s birth certificates, social security cards, police say(Euclid Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into a home, ransacked the living areas and bedrooms, and stole prized possessions and identification information, is on the loose, Euclid Police confirmed.

Detectives are urging the community to come forward and identify him.

Police said the suspect stole jewelry, PlayStation products, Apple products, clothing, birth certificates, and social security cards of the entire family.

The break-in happened on Morris Avenue at 1:30 a.m. on March 18, according to police.

“Although the picture is blurry,” Euclid Police said detectives hope someone will recognize the suspect:

Suspect ransacks Euclid home, steals family’s birth certificates, social security cards, police...
Suspect ransacks Euclid home, steals family’s birth certificates, social security cards, police say(Euclid Police)

Call Euclid Detectives at 216-289-8505 and reference report #22-01634 if you can identify him or have any other information on this breaking and entering.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

A man was arrested on drug charges after being chased by the East Cleveland Organized Crime...
Man arrested on drug charges after ‘Dukes of Hazard’ style chase in Cleveland
Suspect breaks Shell gas station window, climbs in, ransacks store, Cleveland Police say
Suspect breaks Shell gas station window, climbs in, ransacks store, Cleveland Police say
A child is questioned by police during a carjacking investigation
New bodycam footage shows Akron police question teenage suspects in attempted carjacking
Jonathan Chappini
Willoughby Hills man missing since morning of April 20