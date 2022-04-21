EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into a home, ransacked the living areas and bedrooms, and stole prized possessions and identification information, is on the loose, Euclid Police confirmed.

Detectives are urging the community to come forward and identify him.

Police said the suspect stole jewelry, PlayStation products, Apple products, clothing, birth certificates, and social security cards of the entire family.

The break-in happened on Morris Avenue at 1:30 a.m. on March 18, according to police.

“Although the picture is blurry,” Euclid Police said detectives hope someone will recognize the suspect:

Suspect ransacks Euclid home, steals family’s birth certificates, social security cards, police say (Euclid Police)

Call Euclid Detectives at 216-289-8505 and reference report #22-01634 if you can identify him or have any other information on this breaking and entering.

