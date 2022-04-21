U.S. Marshals arrest 2 men wanted for committing murder in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two homicide suspects are off the streets, thanks to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF).

According to the U.S. Marshals, Torrez Smith, 23, and Mark James, 31, were arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

Cleveland police said Torrez shot and killed Alivia Leeth, 42, in a shooting in the 3900 block of Broadway Avenue on Jan. 8.

Torrez was taken into custody at a home in the 9400 block of Cherry Tree Drive in Strongsville.

James is accused of killing Darius Sikes Jr. on Jan. 1 in the 14900 block of Kinsman Road. He was taken into custody at a home near the 10200 block of Anderson Avenue in Cleveland.

“The Cleveland Division of Police homicide unit continues to produce outstanding work and our task force is doing our best to get these violent fugitives off our Cleveland streets,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

