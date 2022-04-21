Voting rights taken away: Akron woman has been waiting weeks for absentee ballot in mail

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Every day, Sherry Oseland checks her mail hoping her absentee ballot will be there, but every day her mailbox is empty.

“Board of Elections, I called them on the fifth they did receive my absentee ballot application and approved it and said they mailed it out on the fifth, ” said Oseland.

Oseland told 19 News she’s been having problems getting her mail on time since December.

In hopes of making the deadline to vote, she contacted USPS to see why she hasn’t received her mail.

“I’ve had problems with the mail before, and I’ve called, and they’ve apologized and said they’d look into it,” said Oseland. ”Yesterday it was ‘you’ll get it when you get it.’”

Oseland then called the city and the Attorney General’s office, but no luck.

Her next call was to the 19 News Troubleshooter team.

We reached out to USPS and were told they aren’t experiencing any delays right now, and are going to make sure Oseland gets her mail.

But now the question is, will she get it in time to vote and send it back before the absentee ballot deadline?

“Issues are important to me, this country is important to me, and I’ve always been able to vote, and now I’m nervous cause I can’t. I want my voice to be heard,” said Oseland.

