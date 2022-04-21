Willoughby Hills man missing since morning of April 20

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby Hills Police is asking the community to help find Jonathan Chappini after he went missing on April 20.

Police said he was last seen at 3 a.m. and is believed to have left his house sometime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

He drives a red 2013 Chevy Cruze with license plate HHM 1190 that is damaged on the right front bumper and has a Superman figurine hanging from the rearview mirror, according to police.

Jonathan Chappini (Willoughby Hills Police)

Call WHPD at 440-942-9111 if you see Chappini, his car, or know where he may be.

Jonathan Chappini (Willoughby Hills Police)

Jonathan Chappini (Willoughby Hills Police)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.