Willoughby Hills man missing since morning of April 20

Jonathan Chappini
Jonathan Chappini(Willoughby Hills Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby Hills Police is asking the community to help find Jonathan Chappini after he went missing on April 20.

Police said he was last seen at 3 a.m. and is believed to have left his house sometime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

He drives a red 2013 Chevy Cruze with license plate HHM 1190 that is damaged on the right front bumper and has a Superman figurine hanging from the rearview mirror, according to police.

Jonathan Chappini
Jonathan Chappini(Willoughby Hills Police)

Call WHPD at 440-942-9111 if you see Chappini, his car, or know where he may be.

Jonathan Chappini
Jonathan Chappini(Willoughby Hills Police)
Jonathan Chappini
Jonathan Chappini(Willoughby Hills Police)

