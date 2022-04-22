2 Strong 4 Bullies
Burglar breaks into Akron home, steals their pitbull puppy, police say

(Source: Akron police)
(Source: Akron police)((Source: Akron police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police officers are looking for the person who broke into an apartment in the 900 block of Haynes Street and stole their pitbull puppy.

According to officers, the theft happened sometime between April 15 and April 18.

If you have any information on this crime, please call Akron Police Detective T. Kelley at 330-375-2464, the Akron police tip line at 330-375-2TIP or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS (2677).

Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

