Canton teen boys charged in shooting death of Massillon man

By Kelly Kennedy
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Canton teens are in custody accused of being involved in the murder and robbery of a Massillon man.

Canton police are still working on this case, but they do have a 17 and a 15-year-old boy in custody, police have not told us if the teens knew the victim, 46-year-old Tramell Childs, but witnesses tell us the teens kicked down his front door Wednesday morning and shot him.

“My best friend got shot in the gray house on 3rd!” a panicked woman yelled in a 911 call from that morning. “I can identify those kids that kicked the door in!”

Officers told 19 News they found the 46-year-old on the kitchen floor of a home on 3rd Street NW in Canton a little after 10 in the morning. He had been shot in the neck. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital where he died.

“This is a crazy neighborhood,” another woman told the 911 dispatcher.

Neighbors said Childs was originally from Massillon and was a good guy who had recently gone down the wrong path.

“It’s really sad,” said Christal Carpenter, who is also from Massillon. “It’s kids killing kids. Kids killing adults and a lot of gang-related stuff, and it is, it’s really sad.”

Carpenter said she knows Childs’ father well because he used to play in the band at her church.

“His dad played keyboard, so he came to the church that you seen me at Friendship and he played there for a little bit,” Carpenter said.

Both teens are charged with complicity to commit murder and complicity to commit aggravated robbery, not the actual shooting. Police are still investigating, and they have not told us if they are still looking for any additional suspects.

Police are not releasing the relationship between the victim and the teenagers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Canton police detectives at 330-489-3144.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

