Cleveland couple fundraises for pet oxygen masks after firefighters save dogs from burning home

Hope for pets rises from the ashes of this couple’s loss to fire by organizing efforts to get pet-specific mask on all Cleveland Fire and EMS crews
By Vic Gideon
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “I woke up and immediately started yelling, ‘house on fire!,’” remembered Chris Hutchison, “and so I got my girlfriend up and we ran out of the house without our three dogs who were upstairs with us, it was that chaotic, it was that crazy.”

Gina and Chris’ house on Dartmouth Avenue off Rocky River Drive in Kamms Corner is a complete loss.

They left the house with nothing... but they saved everything.

“This housefire took every we owned,” Chris said. “To be able to have our dogs, our dogs mean a lot to us. It’s everything to us actually.”

Gina escaped with minor burns while Chris raced back into the house to save a chihuahua on the first floor.

Firefighters rescued three dogs on the third floor and brought them back from the dead with the human oxygen masks.

“The firefighters and EMS in Cleveland do not have pet-specific oxygen masks,” Chris said of his efforts to equip every fire and EMS crew with pet masks. “So next time somebody else is going through the worst night of their lives, at least they know their pets are going to, can stand a chance.”

Chris has organized a fundraiser at Backstage Bar & Grille, 17007 Lorain in Cleveland, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 1.

He aims to raise $50,000.

Chris Hutchison will use his personal tragedy to help other pet owners whose home catches fire
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

