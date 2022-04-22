2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland mom drives teen son to hospital after he was shot in the leg

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Thursday evening after he was shot in the city’s Central neighborhood.

Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) police said the victim’s mother drove him to the hospital. There is no word yet on his condition.

According to officers, the teenager was shot around 10:45 p.m. on Outhwaite Avenue. This is in the Carver Park Estates.

At this time, there is no word if anyone has been arrested in connection with the crime.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Driver crashes into Glenville church, flees after accident
(Source: WOIO)
Fire on the 8th floor of the Statler Building in downtown Cleveland
(Source: WOIO)
Giant Eagle eliminates single-use plastic bags in Cuyahoga County stores
A man sentenced to life in prison for savagely murdering a 10-year-old boy in Lake County in...
Killer paroled after nearly 38 years in the murder of a 10-year-old Lake County boy