Cleveland mom drives teen son to hospital after he was shot in the leg

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Thursday evening after he was shot in the city’s Central neighborhood.

Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) police said the victim’s mother drove him to the hospital. There is no word yet on his condition.

According to officers, the teenager was shot around 10:45 p.m. on Outhwaite Avenue. This is in the Carver Park Estates.

At this time, there is no word if anyone has been arrested in connection with the crime.

