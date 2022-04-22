2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police seek to identify men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer

By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking to public to come forward if they can help identify two men who were seen in a viral video pointing guns at an officer.

According to a department spokesperson, a $5,000 cash reward may be available.

Video shows men pointing guns at Cleveland police officer

Cleveland police said the man pictured here, as well as a second man, are persons of interest in their investigation.

(Source: Cleveland police)

The video was posted to social media and received thousands of views, but it has since been removed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5318.

You can also contact CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

