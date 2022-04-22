Cleveland police seek to identify men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking to public to come forward if they can help identify two men who were seen in a viral video pointing guns at an officer.

According to a department spokesperson, a $5,000 cash reward may be available.

Cleveland police said the man pictured here, as well as a second man, are persons of interest in their investigation.

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer (Source: Cleveland police)

The video was posted to social media and received thousands of views, but it has since been removed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5318.

You can also contact CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

