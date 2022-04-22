Committee considers building new Cuyahoga County Jail in Slavic Village

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Prosecutor Michael O’Malley reacting to the possibility of a new Cuyahoga County Jail.

“We’re being asked to believe and trust and I need more than belief and trust,” he said.

It might cost $550 million dollars.

The proposal is not sitting well with some who don’t want to see it built in their Slavic Village neighborhood.

The committee debated the answers to those questions for nearly five hours on April 22.

Project consultant Jeff Appelbaum made his case why the facility should be built.

“Significant work was done to analyze the site to analyze what had occurred,” Appelbaum added.

Despite the stern opposition, a committee voted yes to consider Transport Road in Slavic Village as the preferred site for the jail to be built.

But with some changes to the proposal.

There must be an environmental analysis done by an independent party to make sure the property is safe to build on.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.