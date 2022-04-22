Driver crashes into Glenville church, flees after accident
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver is on the run after crashing his car into a church on the city’s East side Friday morning.
According to Cleveland police, the driver was speeding and lost control going through a construction zone.
The driver then slammed into the Wilson United Methodist Church at East 93rd Street and St. Clair Avenue.
No injuries were reported.
