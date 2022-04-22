2 Strong 4 Bullies
Driver crashes into Glenville church, flees after accident

(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:38 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver is on the run after crashing his car into a church on the city’s East side Friday morning.

According to Cleveland police, the driver was speeding and lost control going through a construction zone.

The driver then slammed into the Wilson United Methodist Church at East 93rd Street and St. Clair Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

