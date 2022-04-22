2 Strong 4 Bullies
Elyria Fire Department get new bulletproof vests to protect its first responders

By Harry Boomer
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Elyria Fire House No.1 at 40 Cedar
Elyria Fire House No.1 at 40 Cedar(WOIO)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Increasingly, fire departments around the country are gearing up with bulletproof vests, and Elyria’s crew joins the list.

Elyria Fire Chief Joseph Pronesti said he used money from his department and a donation from the local rotary club to fund the purchase of 16 bulletproof vests for his firefighters and paramedics.

The vests cost around 10-thousand dollars, but the money he said is well spent to help keep his fellow first responders safe.

“We go on every shooting, every stabbing, lots of violent calls in the city of Elyria,” Pronesti said. “I never in my career, been on 34 years, that we would ever have this, but it’s part of the times. These vests that we just purchased, with the help of our local Rotary, Noon Day Rotary, are for everyday use.

“They are for and on our every day in-service apparatus in the city. They can wear them anytime they feel the need, plus our policy on any kind of violent call they’re responding to,” he continued.

The Elyria Fire Department was able to purchase enough vests for each of its shifts, 16 in all so far.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

