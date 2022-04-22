2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Elyria man convicted of 11th DUI, sentenced to 60 days in prison, court records show

Joseph J. Fulesi
Joseph J. Fulesi(Source: Lorain County Jail)
By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Court records show an Elyria man was sentenced to 60 days in prison on April 6 after being convicted of his 11th DUI.

Joseph J. Fulesi received a 16-day credit for his sentence, and will have his license suspended for five years, according to Lorain County Court of Common Pleas records.

Elyria man arrested for 11th OVI after crashing truck into guardrail while driving wrong way down highway

Fulesi’s latest arrest happened in May of 2021, police said, and his previous convictions are from 1986 to 2017.

Police said Fulesi hit a guardrail while driving in the wrong direction during the most recent incident.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say
Terrence McCormick
Police arrest suspect who allegedly stole Mercedes from Summit County home
(Source: Akron police)
Burglar breaks into Akron home, steals their pitbull puppy, police say
Cleveland police seek to identify men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland police seek to identify men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer