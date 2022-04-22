Elyria man convicted of 11th DUI, sentenced to 60 days in prison, court records show

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Court records show an Elyria man was sentenced to 60 days in prison on April 6 after being convicted of his 11th DUI.

Joseph J. Fulesi received a 16-day credit for his sentence, and will have his license suspended for five years, according to Lorain County Court of Common Pleas records.

Fulesi’s latest arrest happened in May of 2021, police said, and his previous convictions are from 1986 to 2017.

Police said Fulesi hit a guardrail while driving in the wrong direction during the most recent incident.

