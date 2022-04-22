2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fire on the 8th floor of the Statler Building in downtown Cleveland

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters battled a fire at the historic Statler Building early Friday morning.

Crews were called out to the 14-story building at East 12th Street and Euclid Avenue in downtown Cleveland just after midnight.

Witnesses at the scene told 19 News the fire started on the eighth floor.

EMS said nobody was injured.

Cleveland firefighters are still investigating the cause of the blaze.

The Statler Building has been part of Playhouse Square since 1912. It was first a hotel, than an office tower and now a newly renovated apartment building.

