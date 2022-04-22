2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Heat-Hawks game delayed by suspicious package outside arena

The tipoff was pushed back a half-hour while police investigated the situation.
The tipoff was pushed back a half-hour while police investigated the situation.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The NBA playoff game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks was delayed after a suspicious package was found outside State Farm Arena.

The tipoff was pushed back a half-hour while police investigated the situation. Fans were prevented from entering the arena until officials made sure there was no danger.

The Heat lead the best-of-seven series 2-0 after winning the first two games in Miami. Games 3 and 4 are in Atlanta.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Police said at least four people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Police say at least 4 shot, ‘active threat’ in northwest DC
Police say two people found dead in a fire appear to be the victims of a tragic accident in...
Couple starts house fire, dies in fractal burning incident, authorities say
Cleveland drivers fed up with long commutes as bridge construction drags on
Cleveland drivers fed up with long commutes as bridge construction drags on
‘Unattended cooking’ to blame for fire in Downtown Cleveland’s Statler Building
‘Unattended cooking’ to blame for fire in Downtown Cleveland’s Statler Building