2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Highland Local Schools teacher charged with sexual battery, sheriff says

Highland Local Schools
Highland Local Schools(Highland Local Schools)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Highland Local Schools teacher is behind bars charged with sexual battery after deputies were alerted of possible inappropriate sexual conduct involving a student, the Medina County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The sheriff’s office said it immediately started an investigation into the allegation, spoke to the victim, and gathered further information.

Probable cause lead deputies to arrest Kyle Brooks of Akron, according to the sheriff’s office.

Brooks was taken into custody without incident, charged with sexual battery, and is in custody at the Medina County Jail awaiting arraignment, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said further charges may be pursued as this ongoing investigation continues.

“The Medina Country Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Highland Local School District Administration and the Medina County Prosecutor’s Office for their assistance in bringing a swift resolve to this egregious allegation.” Sheriff Grice said.

Highland Local School District Superintendent Catherine Aukerman stated, “We are shocked and saddened by this information. We have and will continue to fully cooperate with the Medina County Sheriff’s Office investigation. It remains our top priority to provide a safe learning environment for all students and have made plans for additional counselors to be available at the high school for students or families who may need support.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Semi-professional football players, team owner save man from burning house
Semi-professional football players, team owner save man from burning house
Man involved in vehicle theft from Marco’s Pizza wanted in Port Clinton, police say
Man involved in vehicle theft from Marco’s Pizza wanted in Port Clinton, police say
Port Clinton Police said this man was involved with stealing a vehicle from the Marco’s Pizza’s...
Man involved in vehicle theft from Marco’s Pizza wanted in Port Clinton, police say
Officers told 19 News they found the 46-year-old on the kitchen floor of a home on 3rd Street...
Canton teen boys charged in shooting death of Massillon man
Parma explains when dangerous, tire-damaging potholes will be fixed
Parma explains when dangerous, tire-damaging potholes will be fixed