Highland Local Schools teacher charged with sexual battery, sheriff says

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Highland Local Schools teacher is behind bars charged with sexual battery after deputies were alerted of possible inappropriate sexual conduct involving a student, the Medina County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The sheriff’s office said it immediately started an investigation into the allegation, spoke to the victim, and gathered further information.

Probable cause lead deputies to arrest Kyle Brooks of Akron, according to the sheriff’s office.

Brooks was taken into custody without incident, charged with sexual battery, and is in custody at the Medina County Jail awaiting arraignment, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said further charges may be pursued as this ongoing investigation continues.

“The Medina Country Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Highland Local School District Administration and the Medina County Prosecutor’s Office for their assistance in bringing a swift resolve to this egregious allegation.” Sheriff Grice said.

Highland Local School District Superintendent Catherine Aukerman stated, “We are shocked and saddened by this information. We have and will continue to fully cooperate with the Medina County Sheriff’s Office investigation. It remains our top priority to provide a safe learning environment for all students and have made plans for additional counselors to be available at the high school for students or families who may need support.”

