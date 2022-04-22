Killer paroled after nearly 38 years in the murder of a 10-year-old Lake County boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A man sentenced to life in prison for savagely murdering a 10-year-old boy in Lake County in 1984, was granted parole on Wednesday after nearly 38 years.

Jeffrey Deel of Madison Township, 53, was just 15-years-old when he was arrested for beating to death 10-year-old Danny O’Donnell. First crushing the young boy’s skull and then throwing his body into Lake Erie just down the street from his home.

Danny’s family is devastated and terrified that a killer is back on the streets.

Charles O’Donnell, Danny’s father tells 19 News that Deel has repeatedly threatened them, “He told me if he ever got out he would kill us all.”

O’Donnell says he’s been robbed of a lifetime with his son who he describes as an angel, “It’s hell. I’ve got a lot of anger issues, that’s why I have a punching bag downstairs.”

Kelly O’Donnell, Danny’s sister was just eight years old when her brother and protector was taken from her, “I said where’s the justice for Danny? Danny can’t come home so why should Jeff?”

The family describes Danny as a golden-haired boy, who enjoyed riding his bike, was a champion swimmer, a boy scout and loved Christmas. They don’t believe his killer who reportedly smiled at trial, has remorse or has been rehabilitated, “He didn’t explain why he killed Danny, just that he got in a fight with him. That’s it. But you didn’t call for help, you didn’t try to get any help,” Kelly O’Donnel said.

Convicted murdered Jeffrey Deel is currently being held at Grafton Correctional Institution, but will be paroled on or after June 21st. That’s when the victim’s family says will head to a half-way house in Shaker Heights and work at a restaurant in the same area.

But what the victim’s father can’t understand is why life doesn’t really mean life and why killers seem to have more rights than an innocent child. Deel was denied parol eight times, so why was he granted parole this time?

Danny’s family feels a letter from the killer received last week just before the parole hearing, but oddly enough dated a year ago could be one factor. In what Deel called a letter of apology he writes, “I beat, strangled and drug his innocent, lifeless body into the lake and abandoned him. Then lied and denied everything. I wish I could bring Danny back. I wish I could give you your son back.”

The victim’s family also feeling disgusted that an Ohio law aims to protect juveniles who commit violent crimes from serving life sentence without parole. In this case Deel will be paroled at 53-years-old, and have a second chance at life, something 10-year-old Danny O’Donnell will never have. Kelly O’Donnell says, “So, you’re telling me that a juvenile can go and murder somebody and you’re going to let them out?”

