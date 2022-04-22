Macedonia police dashcam shows driver cry out for mom after chase ends in arrest (video)

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Macedonia police have released dashboard camera video showing a driver cry out for his mother after allegedly leading officers on a chase that ended in his arrest.

It’s unclear if the suspect’s mom was actually at the scene.

Macedonia police said the pursuit occurred around 8:30 a.m. Thursday after the department’s Flock Camera System notified them of a stolen vehicle heading westbound on State Route 82.

Officers tracked the car to a Target parking lot, where police said the driver, a man, was seen running out of the store with stolen merchandise.

The man then jumped into the stolen car and drove off, police said, along with a female passenger.

According to police, the driver refused to stop for them in the parking lot and there was short chase down State Route 82, before he crashed attempting to get onto I-271.

The dashcam video shows the male suspect in distress after being placed in a police cruiser.

He asks a female officer if the woman can ride in the same cop car, to which the officer responds, “Absolutely not.”

Police said charges are pending against both the man and the female passenger, whose identities have not yet been released.

