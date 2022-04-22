2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man dies after crashing into parked landscaping trailer in Lake County, sheriff's office says
By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said a man died Friday after crashing a vehicle into a parked landscaping trailer.

The sheriff’s office said the crash took place around 8:15 a.m. near Parry Park and Clark roads in Perry Township.

The man was driving a Buick when he crashed into an unoccupied landscaping trailer that was parked partially in the roadway, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man, whose identity the sheriff’s office has not released, died after being taken to University Hospitals TriPoint Medical Center.

Impairment is not considered a factor in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.

