Man involved in vehicle theft from Marco’s Pizza wanted in Port Clinton, police say

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Port Clinton Police said this man was involved with stealing a vehicle from the Marco’s Pizza’s parking lot, and detectives need help identifying him.

The theft happened around 5 p.m. on April 11, according to Sgt. Corbin Carpenter.

Take a close look at the video and surveillance photos shared by Port Clinton Police on Facebook.

Call police at 419-734-3121 if you recognize him, have seen him in the area, or have any other information on this theft.

