2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man involved in vehicle theft from Marco’s Pizza wanted in Port Clinton, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Port Clinton Police said this man was involved with stealing a vehicle from the Marco’s Pizza’s parking lot, and detectives need help identifying him.

Man involved in vehicle theft from Marco’s Pizza wanted in Port Clinton, police say
Man involved in vehicle theft from Marco’s Pizza wanted in Port Clinton, police say(Port Clinton Police)

The theft happened around 5 p.m. on April 11, according to Sgt. Corbin Carpenter.

Take a close look at the video and surveillance photos shared by Port Clinton Police on Facebook.

Man involved in vehicle theft from Marco’s Pizza wanted in Port Clinton, police say
Man involved in vehicle theft from Marco’s Pizza wanted in Port Clinton, police say(Port Clinton Police)

Call police at 419-734-3121 if you recognize him, have seen him in the area, or have any other information on this theft.

Man involved in vehicle theft from Marco’s Pizza wanted in Port Clinton, police say
Man involved in vehicle theft from Marco’s Pizza wanted in Port Clinton, police say(Port Clinton Police)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Semi-professional football players, team owner save man from burning house
Semi-professional football players, team owner save man from burning house
Port Clinton Police said this man was involved with stealing a vehicle from the Marco’s Pizza’s...
Man involved in vehicle theft from Marco’s Pizza wanted in Port Clinton, police say
Officers told 19 News they found the 46-year-old on the kitchen floor of a home on 3rd Street...
Canton teen boys charged in shooting death of Massillon man
Parma explains when dangerous, tire-damaging potholes will be fixed
Parma explains when dangerous, tire-damaging potholes will be fixed