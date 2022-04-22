Man involved in vehicle theft from Marco’s Pizza wanted in Port Clinton, police say
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Port Clinton Police said this man was involved with stealing a vehicle from the Marco’s Pizza’s parking lot, and detectives need help identifying him.
The theft happened around 5 p.m. on April 11, according to Sgt. Corbin Carpenter.
Take a close look at the video and surveillance photos shared by Port Clinton Police on Facebook.
Call police at 419-734-3121 if you recognize him, have seen him in the area, or have any other information on this theft.
