Medina County high school teacher accused of sexual battery appears in court

By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Highland High School teacher charged with sexual battery is scheduled to be arraigned via-video in Medina Municipal Court Friday morning.

Kyle Brooks was arrested Thursday at the high school, according to Medina County Sheriff’s Captain Kevin Ross.

Kyle Brooks
Kyle Brooks((Source: Medina County Sheriff))

According to Captain Ross, the alleged victim is a student.

“The Medina Country Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Highland Local School District Administration and the Medina County Prosecutor’s Office for their assistance in bringing a swift resolve to this egregious allegation,” said Medina County Sheriff Terry Grice.

Brooks, of Akron, has been suspended from all duties and responsibilities within the Highland School District.

School officials said additional counselors will be available at the high school for any students or families who may need support.

“We are shocked and saddened by this information. We have and will continue to fully cooperate with the Medina County Sheriff’s Office investigation,” said Highland Local School District Superintendent Catherine Auckerman.

