Northeast Ohio Weather: Around 80 degrees Saturday and Sunday

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hope you made some outdoor weekend plans. We will see increasing clouds today. A lake breeze keeps you much cooler near the shore. Temperatures well in the 60s inland. A strong push of warm air arrives tomorrow. This will set the stage for the breakout weekend as high temperatures Saturday and Sunday soar well in the 70s to around 80 degrees. Expect to see some showers around tonight in advance of the warm air mass. We have the best risk of rain after midnight. We will start the day tomorrow with some clouds. It’ll become partly cloudy by afternoon area wide. Other then some spot showers early tomorrow morning, the weekend will be dry. The wind picks up on Sunday out of the south. The next cold front tracks through Monday with showers in the forecast.

