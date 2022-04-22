2 Strong 4 Bullies
Parma explains when dangerous, tire-damaging potholes will be fixed

“I’m very fortunate he did not get into a car accident,” Clio Gemelas said.
By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Clio Gemelas, who lives in Parma, said the potholes are not only hurting her wallet, but they’re a serious safety hazard.

Her son blew out a tire after hitting a pothole on West Ridgewood.

“I’m very fortunate he did not get into a car accident,” Gemelas said.

It cost her $174 to fix the car.

“It was something that was unnecessary,” Gemelas said.

She’s frustrated and wants answers from the City of Parma.

“I pay my taxes, the city collects taxes, where is all this money going?” Gemelas said. “Taxes have increased, but yet you don’t see improvements.”

The City of Parma said once a street supervisor is notified any hazardous pothole is fixed immediately.

It also has patch crews out every day to address the city’s potholes.

A $2.4 million project to repair and repave West Ridgewood between Ridge and State is slated to begin. The work is expected to be completed by Spring 2023.

If you’d like to report a claim, a spokesperson for the City of Parma explained how you can do so.

“A driver can report a pothole or damage from a road hazard via the city website, complaint line (440-885-8083) or police non-emergency number (440-885-1234),” the spokesperson said. “An automobile claim form is then sent to the driver. An investigation follows after the Law Department receives the completed auto claim form. When the investigation is completed, a letter is sent to the complainant with a determination regarding city liability.”

