2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police arrest suspect who allegedly stole Mercedes from Summit County home

Terrence McCormick
Terrence McCormick(Source: Akron Police Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers have arrested a 24-year-old man accused of breaking into a home Thursday morning and stealing a luxury car.

Terrence McCormick allegedly sneaked his way into a home in the 1900 block of Parkgate Avenue and took a 2010 Mercedes from the attached garage.

Akron police said McCormick then drove the Mercedes through yards in the Kenmore neighborhood and also damaged a fence.

He was taken into custody after being pulled over near 17th Street SW, according to Akron police.

McCormick is facing charges of burglary, auto theft and criminal damaging, and according to police, he is facing additional charges stemming from different, but similar, investigations.

McCormick was taken to the Summit County Jail, Akron police said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Joseph J. Fulesi
Elyria man convicted of 11th DUI, sentenced to 60 days in prison, court records show
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say
(Source: Akron police)
Burglar breaks into Akron home, steals their pitbull puppy, police say
Cleveland police seek to identify men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland police seek to identify men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer