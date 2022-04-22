Police arrest suspect who allegedly stole Mercedes from Summit County home

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers have arrested a 24-year-old man accused of breaking into a home Thursday morning and stealing a luxury car.

Terrence McCormick allegedly sneaked his way into a home in the 1900 block of Parkgate Avenue and took a 2010 Mercedes from the attached garage.

Akron police said McCormick then drove the Mercedes through yards in the Kenmore neighborhood and also damaged a fence.

He was taken into custody after being pulled over near 17th Street SW, according to Akron police.

McCormick is facing charges of burglary, auto theft and criminal damaging, and according to police, he is facing additional charges stemming from different, but similar, investigations.

McCormick was taken to the Summit County Jail, Akron police said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.