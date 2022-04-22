2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police: Family killed in murder-suicide, including 9-year-old girl; community shocked

The Duluth Police Department has identified the family killed in a murder-suicide situation. (Source: KBJR)
By Nora McKeown and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Minn. (KBJR/Gray News) - A community in Minnesota is helping to remember a family of four who were shot and killed in their own home earlier this week.

The Duluth Police Department said Riana Lou Barry, 44, Sean Christopher Barry, 47, Shiway Elizabeth Barry, 12 and Sadie Lucille Barry, 9, lost their lives in a murder-suicide situation, KBJR reported.

Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken said Brandon Taylor Cole–Skogstad, 29, a cousin to the children, was responsible for the shooting and killed himself in the incident. Cole–Skogstad was reportedly experiencing a mental health crisis and family members said he sent a message about harming himself and others in the family before the shooting.

Neighbors who knew the family said they were shocked to hear what had happened on their street.

“It’s just really hard,” said Brianna Williams, a grad student who lives down the street. “You think you’re safe in this community and it’s just crazy because I’m always chatting with the neighbors and everyone’s chatty.”

Neighbors said it is a friendly community, and that families and older adults make up most of the block.

“I mean this is a really nice street,” said neighbor Mollie Sebok. “It’s a nice area.”

Sebok also said the family was part of a group playing and watching a football game in the street just two weeks before the tragic shooting.

“Everyone was cheering them on,” she said. “It was a really nice day, so all of the neighbors were out. They kind of felt like stars because everyone was watching them. It was really friendly.”

A few community members have added flowers outside of the home where the Barrys lived.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for funeral expenses for the family by relatives and friends.

No immediate plans were shared regarding the family’s final resting place.

Copyright 2022 KBJR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive...
Woman attacked, killed by her own dog, coroner says
Police said at least three people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Police say at least 3 shot, ‘active threat’ in northwest DC
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Sharpton demands name of Michigan officer who killed Patrick Lyoya
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
2 men admit to pepper-spraying officers at US Capitol riot
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy, Trump have ‘positive’ call despite Jan. 6 audio