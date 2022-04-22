Semi-professional football players, team owner save man from burning house

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A typical Tuesday evening practice for the Cleveland Rams football team took a heroic turn after players and the team’s owner saved a man from a burning house on April 19, according to a Facebook post from the team.

It happened at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night after players and Randy Knight, Sr., the team’s owner, said they smelled what they described to be firecrackers and saw the air quickly filling with smoke.

But the trail of smoke led Knight’s eyes to a house located in the 4100 block of E. 173rd St. that was engulfed in flames.

“I told my players to run to the fence on the other side of the field to check on the house,” Knight, 34, from Cleveland, said. “Once we got to the fence, we saw flames burst through the front window. We then saw the homeowner running to the screen door and collapsed right before escaping.”

That’s when Knight said he and his players did the unthinkable– they climbed the barricading fence, entered the blazing house, and carried the man, who was found unconscious, to safety.

“Nobody second-guessed anything,” Knight said. “We knew once we saw the guy, we had to instantly go into action.”

Knight said they found out the home was empty at the time of the fire.

“Thank God nobody else was there,” he said.

One player, who worked as a medic for an EMS crew, tended to the unconscious man, who shortly regained consciousness, and waited with him until first responders arrived.

Others then went to neighboring houses to warn people of the impending fire, which looked to be spreading.

“When you can lend a helping hand, you don’t know who you can save,” Knight said. “Always help your neighbors.”

LeBrendt Reese, who lived across the street from the blazing house, said he saw the players carry the man to safety.

That’s when he started to record the acts of bravery on his phone.

“They were heroes,” Reese said. “They saved his life. It was incredible and those guys were angels.”

