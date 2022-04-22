Several streets closed in Wadsworth due to gasoline leak

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers are asked to avoid several streets, due to a gasoline leak in the storm sewer system Friday morning.

According to Wadsworth police, clean-up efforts are underway and city officials are working with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to fix the situation.

Wadsworth police added there is very minimal public safety impact and there are no evacuations of any businesses or residences.

Main Street between the square and Mills Street, and the eastbound lane of Broad Street between the square and Lyman... Posted by Wadsworth Police Department on Friday, April 22, 2022

The below streets are closed:

South Lyman Street, between Broad and Park Streets

Main Street between the square and Mills Street

The eastbound lane of Broad Street between the square and Lyman Street

Also, anyone needing to visit a business in the square can park in the municipal parking lots on Watrusa Avenue, High Street or College Street.

