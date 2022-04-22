2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Several streets closed in Wadsworth due to gasoline leak

(DJ Jones)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers are asked to avoid several streets, due to a gasoline leak in the storm sewer system Friday morning.

According to Wadsworth police, clean-up efforts are underway and city officials are working with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to fix the situation.

Wadsworth police added there is very minimal public safety impact and there are no evacuations of any businesses or residences.

Main Street between the square and Mills Street, and the eastbound lane of Broad Street between the square and Lyman...

Posted by Wadsworth Police Department on Friday, April 22, 2022

The below streets are closed:

  • South Lyman Street, between Broad and Park Streets
  • Main Street between the square and Mills Street
  • The eastbound lane of Broad Street between the square and Lyman Street

Also, anyone needing to visit a business in the square can park in the municipal parking lots on Watrusa Avenue, High Street or College Street.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Kyle Brooks (Source: Medina County Sheriff)
Medina County high school teacher accused of sexual battery appears in court
What you need to know about social security benefits
CW43 Focus: How to apply for social security benefits
Minority Men's Health Fair
CW43 Focus: After two-year absence Minority Men's Health Fair returns, this time at MetroHealth
(Source: WOIO)
Fire starts in Statler Building in downtown Cleveland