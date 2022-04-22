2 Strong 4 Bullies
Summer-like warmth moves in for the weekend (Northeast Ohio weather):

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:32 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Temperatures have been running below normal for much of the month but that is all going to change this weekend.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting highs in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday.

In the meantime, a warm front will be drifting through the area tonight, and this will provide the focus for a few hit or miss rain showers this evening, mainly in our lakeshore counties but a few showers may drift farther south.

When you wake up tomorrow morning, there will be some lingering cloud cover and spotty shower activity but this will move out by mid-morning.

Skies will clear by lunchtime tomorrow, making for a beautiful day.

Enjoy this gorgeous weekend weather while we have it because next week will be much colder.

Northeast Ohio weather: Summer-like heat arrives just in time for the weekend