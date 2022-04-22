Try this Citrus Chia Yogurt Parfait from Perfectly Imperfect Produce

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -It’s the tail end of citrus season and Perfectly Imperfect Produce has a great recipe to use these fruits at their prime.

Her business rescues “ugly” or overstocked produce, boxes and ships them out to subscribers.

Founder Ashely Weingant shared one of their “Ugly Food Makeover” recipes on this week’s Cleveland Cooks.

It’s a Citrus Chis Yogurt Parfait that is easy for those who meal prep on the weekends. It is loaded with fiber and protein for a healthy breakfast or snack on the go. It’s also a flexible recipe, with opportunities to sub different kinds of juices or fruits, like pomegranate, for instance.

Ingredients:

1 cup plain 2% Greek yogurt

Zest from 1 Perfectly Imperfect orange, any variety

1 cup freshly squeezed orange juice (from about 3 to 4 Perfectly Imperfect oranges)

2 tablespoons maple syrup

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ cup chia seeds

To serve: chopped orange segments, chopped pistachios (or any chopped nuts)

Instructions:

In a bowl, whisk together the Greek yogurt, zest, juice, maple syrup, and vanilla extract until well-combined. Stir in the chia seeds. Cover and refrigerate for at least 6 hours or overnight.

Stir well and divide between two bowls or jars. Top with chopped citrus and nuts.

