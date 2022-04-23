Alcohol a suspected factor in crash that killed Lakewood woman, police say

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Alcohol is a suspected factor in a crash that killed a Lakewood woman early Saturday morning, according to police.

Lakewood police have identified the victim as 55-year-old Josephine Sever and said she died of crash injuries at MetroHealth.

According to police, Sever was driving a Mitsubishi on Cove Avenue at Clinton Boulevard when a man driving a Kia struck her vehicle in the intersection.

The collision sent both vehicles into several parked cars, police said.

Lakewood police said the Kia’s driver was taken to Fairview Hospital and is in police custody.

Charges against him are possible, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.