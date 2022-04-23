2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Building a Better CLE: Community Cupboard helps eliminate food insecurity in West Park and Kamm’s Corners

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Community Cupboard at West Park United Church of Christ serves hundreds of people in West Park and Kamm’s Corners.

Far too many families in these neighborhoods have to worry about feeding themselves and their families.

One in three people in Kamm’s Corners lives at or below the poverty level.

The organization works tirelessly to ease the worries of these people in need.

Sara Jovanovic, the pantry coordinator, said the pantry has grown from a tiny cupboard to a large room filled with food.

“They need that net to feel like, ‘okay, well at least my family won’t go hungry,’” Jovanovic said.

She said job loss during the pandemic increased the need immensely.

“You can’t go to a job interview if you’re starving and be on point and be your best if you’re thinking about how hungry you are,” Jovanovic said.

The challenge of food insecurity is personal for Jovanovic.

“I’ve got my kids food and then waited for them to finish eating so that I could have their leftovers, so that they would have enough food to grow,” Jovanovic said. “I know a lot of these people, that’s where they’re coming from.”

Jovanovic is grateful she and the volunteers are able to help serve around 5,000 meals per month.

While they’re able to feed so many people, it reminds them of how lucky some of us truly are.

“I don’t want to say it’s great that there are so many people in need, but it is great that we can serve them all,” Jovanovic said.

The pantry is open every second and third Saturday of the month at West Park United Church of Christ located at 3909 Rocky River Dr., Cleveland.

Community Cupboard gives families about two weeks’ worth of food each time.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Citrus chia yogurt parfait from Ugly Food Makeover
Try this Citrus Chia Yogurt Parfait from Perfectly Imperfect Produce
Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank hosting drive-thru distribution
Akron-Canton Foodbank needs help to reach food donation goal
Pork mac and cheese cone at Progressive Field
New era for Cleveland baseball includes additions to Progressive Field menu (Cleveland Cooks)
Guy Fieri during the second half of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the...
‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’ to feature Cleveland’s The Rowley Inn during Friday episode