Cleveland cancer patient who lost everything in fire now hopeful as community rallies around her

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cancer patient who recently lost everything in a devastating fire says she’s now hopeful.

Just one station has learned the community is reaching out to give her a lifeline.

19 News first told you about a cancer patient and fire victim Eugenia Brashers last week.

She lost everything after a massive fire on Mannering Road in Cleveland spread because of strong winds from one home to four others, as well as two garages and 12 cars and trucks.

[ 5 houses, 2 garages, 12 vehicles go up in flames on Cleveland’s East Side ]

As she looked at the damage left behind by the fire, Brashers told 19 News, “I just can’t describe it. I just can’t. The loss, the devastation, memories, pictures of my family of us having holidays and dinners, you know things like that, all that is gone.”

The Cleveland woman who even lost all of her medication during the fire said, “I’ve just basically been back to work, I’m trying to establish some type of normalcy, I’m just basically taking it one day at a time.”

19 News walked through the cancer patient and fire victim’s apartment last week as she cried and struggled to pick up the pieces of her life.

But since then, she said the community has rallied around her, some offering help to move forward with her life.

“I’m very appreciative, very appreciative of those who have looked at the story and decided they wanted to donate to the cause,” Brashers said.

The Cleveland woman said her employer, Visiting Angels, has set up a GoFundMe account, and so far more than $1,200 has been raised.

Brasher’s learned, “They have definitely stepped up and did what they could do for me.”

She’s also been offered a storage room full of furniture and several apartments.

However, Brashers has to keep her options open, and is hoping to find something a little closer to work, “With gas prices the way that they are, and I work way out in Grand River, it just wasn’t a good fit for me at this time.”

The Cleveland woman is beyond thankful, as a caregiver by trade, she’s touched by a community now caring for her in her darkest hour, “Because the times we live in today it’s a little rough. But to see everybody come together and try to help each other out. I love that as Americans,” Brashers said.

