Cleveland drivers fed up with long commutes as bridge construction drags on

By Aria Janel
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The construction project happening to a bridge on Madison Avenue has Cleveland drivers frustrated.

“There’s no reason for them to have this shut down for so long,” said driver Larry Hummel.

According to Cleveland City Councilman Brian Mooney, crews from Northfolk Southern Railroads are working on building a brand new bridge to support the tracks that run above it.

Hummel and other drivers are seeing traffic backups on West 117th Street because of road closures connected to the project.

“A councilwoman checked into it and they were supposed to reopen in March,” said Hummel.

But that didn’t happen. Now, it’s been more than a year that the area has been under some type of construction and drivers called the 19 News Troubleshooter team to find out when the real end date will be.

We reached out to the city and Councilman Mooney.

According to Mooney construction should be done by mid-June.

But that doesn’t help drivers right now.

Hummel suggested that they open up a single lane for drivers to get to and from Lakewood. Mooney’s response was that it brings up safety concerns.

We reached out to Northfolk Southern to get an update and see if any other options were available for drivers.

They told us they would look into the project and get back to us next week.

