Greene slowed, Reds’ skid hits 10 with 4-2 loss to Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado hits a two-run home run during the ninth inning of a...
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado hits a two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Miami. The Cardinals won 2-0. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By MITCH STACY
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt helped slow down rookie fireballer Hunter Greene, Steven Matz pitched one-run ball over five innings and the St. Louis Cardinals stretched the Cincinnati Reds’ losing streak to 10 games with a 4-2 victory.

Greene delivered 39 fastballs at least 100 mph in his previous start, the most in a game since pitch tracking began in 2008, but the 22-year-old topped out at 97.2 mph Friday.

Goldschmidt and the Cardinals took advantage. The veteran slugger had three hits and two RBIs. Both runs were charged to Greene, who walked four and was charged with three runs over 3 1/3 innings.

