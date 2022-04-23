2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Homeless Stand Down’ gives help and hope in Cleveland

The event was finally held in person again after two years
By Syeda Abbas
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Homelessness is a problem that’s often overlooked.

Melvin Kelly Jr. is a veteran whose facing that predicament.

Around 2,000 people were in attendance at the Homeless Stand Down event.

Kelly was here to get out of his situation.

It’s one that would scare anyone, but he’s not afraid.

“They teach you that in the marine corps, never give up and always carry yourself with respect and dignity,” he said.

Urban Barber Association Executive Director Waverly Willis put all this together.

He’s been homeless himself, and knows exactly what everyone here is going through.

“If I can do it, you can do it. Don’t give up, don’t give up. Friends, family members, everybody’s going to give up on you. Don’t ever give up on yourself,” Willis added.

Attendees were given haircuts and doctors conducted physicals, tests, and foot exams.

Caseworkers were also on-site to provide assistance.

Free clothing, shoes, and food were also handed out.

In the end, it’s a day to motivate people to get out of the darkness and step into the light.

